Boys come up with two wins on the hardwood

New Prague High School’s boys’ basketball team had two wins and a loss in the last week. At the Lakeville North Holiday Tournament, the Trojans lost to Lakeville North, 89-68, Monday, Dec. 29. The next day at the tourney, Tuesday, Dec. 30, New Prague defeated Rochester John Marshall, 65-54. The Trojans then won, 75-54, at Mankato West Friday, Jan. 2.

New Prague was at the Academy of Holy Angels, Tuesday, Jan. 6. Tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. the Trojans host Rochester Century. New Prague will be at Chaska Tuesday, Jan. 13, for a 7 p.m. game.

Trojans 75, Mankato West 54 “The game went back and forth for much of the night,” said New Prague head coach Dan Peterka.

By the end of the first half, the Trojans had a close lead, 53- 51. The tight score continued through the game as, with just over seven minutes left, the score was tied at 50.

“We went on a 25-4 run to end the game,” Peterka said. “I was extremely proud of our efforts.”

New Prague led in scoring two-pointers and three-pointers. The Trojans shot 53% for two-pointers to Mankato West’s 43% and New Prague had 53% for three-pointers and the Scarlets had 27%. For free throws, the Trojans made 11 out of 14 attempts and Mankato West made four of eight attempts.

“We did a great job of finishing the game on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor,” Peterka said.

New Prague’s Myles Tietz led everyone in scoring with 27 points, going 10 for 13 with two-pointers, three for four on three-pointers and three for four on free throws. Following him were teammates...

