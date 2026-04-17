Boys’ volleyball starts season with hearty action

The New Prague High School boys’ volleyball team saw a lot of action with two matches and then its first tournament.

“The first week of competition for the boys’ volleyball program was one that kept everyone's heart rate up,” said head coach Greg Sayuk.

The Trojans were on the road for two matches this week. The first was at Richfield Tuesday, April 14, and New Prague faces Eagan tonight (Thursday, April 16).

Trojans first two matches

The Trojans opened the season Tuesday, April 7, at Rosemount with what Sayuk called a good effort. New Prague fought, but lost, 25- 21, 25-18 and 25-12.

“We showed a lot of grit and determination in a fiveset battle against Lakeville North,” Sayuk said.

New Prague won that Thursday, April 9, battle, with scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 27-29 and 15-7.

“After dropping an extrapoint heart-breaker in the fourth set, the boys rebounded with a dominant fifth set behind the passing of junior outside hitter Jerry Herrmann and senior libero Garrison Liberty, plus the offensive force of senior outside hitter Thomas Geiger,” said Sayuk.

Osseo Tournament The Trojans traveled to Osseo, Saturday, April 11, for their first tournament of the season, playing four matches.

“Pool play was incredibly...

To see more on this story pick up the April 16, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.