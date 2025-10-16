For three-plus quarters, New Prague gave Chaska all it could handle until Section 2AAA’s No. 2-seeded team’s superior size and speed took its toll in a 26-15 win over NP Wednesday night, Oct. 15, in Trojan Stadium.
Chaska too much for upset-minded Trojans in regular-season finale
NP running back Kormick Smith caught a pass between two Chaska defenders during the Trojans' final regular-season football game of the season Wednesday night, Oct. 15, in Trojan Stadium. Chaska outlasted New Prague, 26-15. Smith and the Trojans will host Rochester John Marshall Tuesday evening, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., in the section playoffs. (John Mueller photo)
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com