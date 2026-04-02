On the court, NP boys’ tennis looking to improve

New Prague High School’s boys’ tennis team wants to win more matches this spring. The team has been working hard this spring to make that goal a reality in a strong Metro West Conference.

The Trojans open the conference season against BenildeSt. Margaret’s Thursday, April 9, 4:15 p.m. They’ll host Farmington and New Ulm Monday, April 13, 2:30 p.m.

“We want to be stronger in the Metro West Conference,” NP coach Jill Bailey said.

This year’s returnees include senior Logan Gutzmer, juniors Evan Otremba, Aiden Day, Kane Johnson and sophomore Daniel Little. Senior Alex Case, junior Max Streefland, sophomore Lincoln Stuber and freshman Weston Streefland will likely see varsity action at singles and doubles, Bailey said. Otremba, Day, Case and Johnson are the team’s captains this spring.

“They are a competitive and...

To see more on this story pick up the April 2, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.