Gymnasts earn big Metro West win over Wildcats

At the beginning of the season, New Prague’s gymnasts eyed their meet against Waconia as an important step in winning another MetroWest championship.

Mission accomplished.

The Trojans topped the Wildcats Dec. 16, 138.125 to 131.275. NP was led by its overall top talent with big contributions from its depth in the victory.

Hailey Proshek posted the top all-around score, 37.425. Karly Ophus was third at 34.35, less than a half-point out of second. Frankee Spicer took fourth at 33.4. Annie Hanzel was sixth at 24.1.

In the vault, Hailey Prosek topped the field with a 9.45 score. Karly Ophus was second at 9.075. NP’s Frankee Spicer took fourth at 8.8 and Taylor Hankinson was fifth at 8.325.

On the bars, Proshek again posted the top number, 9.45 with teammate Macy Rybak second at 8.725. Spicer was third at 8.175 and Ophus fourth at 7.975.

On the beam, Proshek finished first at 9.0. Ophus took fourth at 8.2 and Spicer was fifth at 7.95. Annie Hanzel took fifth at 7.65 with Rybak eighth at 7.625.

The Trojans shined in the floor exercise, with Proshek posting the top score, 9.525. Ophus finished third at 9.1 and Spicer was eighth at 8.475. Hanzel and Hankinson rounded...

