On the ice NP boys need a couple wins for a better seed

If the New Prague boys’ ice hockey team wants the best seed it can earn heading into the Section 1AA playoffs, a pair of wins this week is really important.

The Trojans wrapped up the final week of the regularseason against Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday, Feb. 10, and tonight, Thursday, Feb. 12, 7:15 p.m., against Ch

aska. The Trojans topped Bloomington Jefferson, 5-4, Jan. 17 in Bloomington and Chaska, 5-1, three days later. The seeding meeting is Sunday, Feb. 15, three days after the Trojans wrap up the regular season. New Prague entered the final week of the campaign at 10-10-3, riding a 0-4-1 mark in their last five games, 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. New Prague has the luxury of a 3-2-1 record against Section 1AA opponents.

To make a case for a better seed, New Prague needs more...

To see more on this story pick up the February 12, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.