New Prague Times Sports 11 June 2026

New Prague’s Kallal finishes state golf meet with strong Day 2 performance

MN South News - Staff Photo -
Azalea Kallal prepared for her second shot to the ninth green during Wednesday's second day performance at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA state golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10, at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. Kallal carded a two-round 158 for the tournament.
By:
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

A strong second-day performance vaulted New Prague’s Azalea Kallal 18 places in the individual standings at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA state golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10, at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

 

Competing as an individual, Kallal, a ninth-grader, shot 82-76 to finish in tied for 23rd at the state tournament. The 82 (10-over par) she shot Tuesday, June 9, left her in 41st place.

 

Kallal competed with family members supporting her, walking the 5,600-plus-yard course along with her and NP girls’ golf coach Stephanie Williams alongside her.

 

For more information, see the June 18 print edition of The New Prague Times.

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