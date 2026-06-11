New Prague’s Kallal finishes state golf meet with strong Day 2 performance

A strong second-day performance vaulted New Prague’s Azalea Kallal 18 places in the individual standings at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA state golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10, at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

Competing as an individual, Kallal, a ninth-grader, shot 82-76 to finish in tied for 23rd at the state tournament. The 82 (10-over par) she shot Tuesday, June 9, left her in 41st place.

Kallal competed with family members supporting her, walking the 5,600-plus-yard course along with her and NP girls’ golf coach Stephanie Williams alongside her.

For more information, see the June 18 print edition of The New Prague Times.