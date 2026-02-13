NP archers take second at their own invitational

The New Prague Archery Club’s high school team finished second at the New Prague Archery Open Tournament Saturday, Feb. 7, at the high school.

Archers from Becker, Champlin Park, Chanhassen, Chaska, Concordia Academy (Roseville), Delano, Faribault, Hastings, Lakes International Language Academy (Forest Lake), Mahtomedi, Minnesota New Country School (Henderson), Minnetonka, Open World Language Academy (St. Paul), Princeton, Sauk Centre, St. Croix Preparatory (Stillwater), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Hastings), White Bear Lake, and Cadott, Wis. all competed. Over 550 archers participated in nine flights from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The NPHS team scored 3,330 points, which earned it second place by 14 points behind the Cadott, Wis. Hornets. Cadott is the top-ranked team in all of Wisconsin and proved a good match with the Trojan archers. Dane Tupy, whose 294 was good for first place, was the top overall performance in the tournament. Other high scorers included Saddie Massmann and John Evans with 279s and Jacob Weber and Harty Kalina with 277s.

Scoring within the National Archery in the Schools Program sums the top 12 scores of a coeducational team at each school level (high, middle, and elementary school). The team score must include the top scoring four boys and four girls, and then the next four highest scores. Scoring is done on the bullseye around the target. Center shots are worth 10 points and the concentric circles that surround the bullseye have lowering values the farther away they lie. Three scoring rounds, each shot with five arrows, at both 10 and 15 meters each give a possible perfect score of 300. Tie-breakers are split by the number of bullseye or 10 scores hit.

New Prague middle school archers earned...

To see more on this story pick up the February 12, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.