NP boys looking to regain some momentum on the ice

It’s been a while, too long if you ask members of the New Prague boys’ ice hockey team, when they last won back-toback games. The effort is there but the results on the scoreboard haven’t been coming as easy as it did early in the season.

NP has dropped three of its last four games. The Tuesday, Jan. 6, setback at Dodge County, is one of those setbacks where the coaches and team would rather put the game in the rearview mirror and forget about it.

“We’re doing the right things for the program. The results just aren’t there,” said NP coach Brad Drazan. “The kids are working hard.”

The Trojans faced St. Louis Park Tuesday, Jan. 13, after the newspaper’s press deadline. Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m., NP travels to Farmington’s Schmitz-Maki Arena for a section showdown vs. the Tigers. Saturday, Jan. 17, 3 p.m., NP will face Bloomington Jefferson at the venerable Bloomington Ice Garden. Tuesday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., the Trojans will be at the Chaska Community Center to face the Hawks.

Waconia 2, New Prague 1 A Wildcats’ goal at the 14:07 mark gave Waconia a hardfought win Thursday, Jan. 8, at NP Community Center.

NP goalie Dylan Kienow stopped...

