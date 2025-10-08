New Prague Times Sports 8 October 2025

NP girls, boys both fall in section soccer clashes

NP goalie Ashlee Nelson controlled a shot before a Farmington forward looking for a rebound could pounce on it in the second half of the Trojans' section soccer match at FHS Tuesday, Oct. 7. The Tigers topped New Prague, 1-0. (Times photo by John Mueller)

The New Prague High School girls' soccer team suffered a season-ending loss Tuesday evening, Oct. 7, at Farmington in the opening round of the section playoffs.

 

After a scoreless first half, the game-winning goal was scored when Farmington was awarded a penalty shot in the 66th minute - with just over 14 minutes left in the second half.

 

The New Prague High School boys' team also suffered a 1-0  season-ending setback Tuesday night at Rochester John Marshall.

 

See details of the games in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.