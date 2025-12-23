NP girls earn a sweep for their week on the hardwood

Had it not been for a slow start in the second half of the Trojans’ game against Stillwater Saturday, the NP girls’ basketball team would have enjoyed a far more relaxing victory, the final contest of a busy yet successful week on the hardwood.

The Trojans won all three of their games for the week, improving their record to 6-2 overall. But the road is expected to be a bit more challenging moving forward, NP coach Eric Specht said.

The Trojans will face DeLaSalle Friday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m., at The College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn. Saturday, Dec. 27, noon, NP will face North Dakota Davies High School of Fargo at St. Cloud Tech. Friday, Jan. 2, 5 p.m., NP will host Farmington.

Trojans 49, Stillwater 42 With help from strong shooting, New Prague took a 31-19 lead to intermission but then had to hold off the Ponies in the second half.

Playing its third game in five days, NP went cold out of intermission. The Trojans didn’t score for the first six minutes and found themselves trailing, 38-33, before rallying for the victory.

NP enjoyed balanced scoring in the win. Maya Kilian paced the Trojans with 13 points and eight rebounds. Elle Neiderhiser and Mallory Bastyr both finished with 11. Ellison Zimmerman chipped in nine points. Claire Meyer and Catherine Ambroz both added two while Mara Domek rounded out the scoring with a point in the win.

Scoring 35 points off turnovers and finishing the game with 50 rebounds, 27 at the defensive end of the court, NP hit...

To see more on this story pick up the December 25, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.