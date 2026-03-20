Skaters spin into spring

The New Prague Area Figure Skating Club held its 27th annual spring show, Sunshine, Summer, Spirals & Spins, Saturday, March 14, at the New Prague Community Center. The show featured music from spring, summer and warm places such as Hawaii. There were classic songs such as “Surfin’ USA” to Disney songs like “You’re Welcome” from “Moana.” The performances featured solos, duets, trios and large groups. There were...

To see more on this story pick up the March 19, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.