Trojan grapplers end season in fight for section title

New Prague High School’s wrestling team pinned down its first two opponents, Delano 50-15 and Mankato East 43-16, on the way to the section 2AA tournament championships, where the Trojans battled Scott West into a 25-25 tie, but lost on criteria. New Prague ends its season in second place with an overall record of 28-3.

The Trojans will participate in the individual portion of the section to try and qualify some individuals for state. Wrestling begins 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, in Delano and continues at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21.

Trojans 50, Delano 15 In the opening round of the Section 2AA team tournament New Prague took on Delano at home Thursday, Feb. 12.

“The team wrestled well and defeated Delano,” said New Prague head coach Dan Wagner.

The Trojans swept through the first six weights to build up a 32-0 lead. Delano came back in the 145 and 152 weights for a 32-8 score. In the last five weights, New Prague won three and Delano took two.

Trojans 43, Mankato East 16 The Trojans moved on to Maple River Schools, Saturday, Feb. 14, where they started with a 42-16 win over Mankato East to put New Prague in the final against Scott West.

In the dual against Mankato East, New Prague’s Charlie Wagner, Graham Lofton and Danny Davis put the Trojans on the board with an 18-0 lead. Mankato East battled back in the next two weights to cut the lead to 18-7. Beginning at 139 pounds, Cody Thompson, Isaac Pumper, Zachary Weeman and Andrew Bauer built up the Trojans lead to 36-7. Mankato East claimed wins at 172 and 189 pounds, but Owen Johnson and Landon Shepard claimed wins at 215 and 285 pounds, respectively, for the final score.

Scott West 25, New Prague 25 “The team wrestled really well collectively but came up a little short,” said New Prague head coach Dan Wagner. The dual was a...

