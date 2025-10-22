Trojans advance to rematch with Mayor in section football playoffs

Outscoring Rochester John Marshall 13-8 in the final two quarters, New Prague High School’s football team topped the Rockets 39-30 Tuesday, Oct. 21, to earn a trip to the Section 1AAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Rochester Mayo.

The matchup between the section’s top-seeded team, Mayo, and fourth-seeded NP will be a rematch. Mayo, defeated New Prague, 27-24, Sept. 12 at Trojan Stadium. The Spartans won the game with a late field goal.

New Prague will arrive in Rochester having won three of its last four games. The Spartans haven’t played since a 41-17 loss to visiting Chanhassen Oct. 15.

The section quarterfinal game Tuesday, Oct. 21, was a well-grounded affair thanks to blustery winds. Both New Prague and Rochester John Marshall were hesitant to throw the football. NP enjoyed a big game from running back TJ Washtock. He scored multiple touchdowns, including one on an 85-yard kickoff return.

The Trojans put the win on ice when quarterback Carter Den Hartog connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Jasperson in the fourth quarter.

New Prague then turned the game over to its defense. Just as they were in a 38-22 win Sept. 10 in Rochester, the Trojans were mostly successful at containing the Rockets’ big playmakers throughout the game.

Complete details and statistics on the contest were not available immediately after the contest. See an upcoming edition of The New Prague Times for complete details.