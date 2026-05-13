Trojans advance in section boys’ tennis playoffs

On a windy afternoon in New Prague, the NPHS boys’ tennis team defeated Mankato East in the opening round of the section boys’ tennis team tournament Tuesday afternoon, May 12, at the high school.

The No. 4-seeded Trojans’ 5-2 win over Mankato East, Section 2AA’s No. 5 seed, advances NP to a showdown against top-seeded Prior Lake Thursday, 4 p.m. A win at Prior Lake advances the Trojans to the section semifinals at Gustavus Adolphus College Tuesday, May 19, 9 a.m.

New Prague’s team points came thanks to wins by Dan Erickson at third singles (7-5, 6-2) and Weston Streefland at fourth singles (6-0, 6-1). New Prague swept doubles play. The tandem of Evan Otremba/Logan Gutzmer won, 6-0, 6-1. NP’s No. 2 doubles team – Kane Johnson/Daniel Little – won, 6-7, 6-4, 10-2. The third doubles team of Lincoln Stuber/Alex Case won, 6-1, 6-2.

NP coach Jill Bailey said her players’ placement and resilience in the weather conditions were too much for the Cougars.

“We’re really proud of the team’s total effort in the section playoff win,” Bailey said.

Chaska 4, Trojans 3

The Hawks won all four singles matches, including the fourth singles match in a tie-breaker, to capture the May 7 match in Chaska.

The Trojans’ team points in the May 7 match came thanks to wins from the doubles pairs of Evan Otremba/Logan Gutzmer (6-4, 7-6), Kane Johnson/Daniel Little (6-0, 6-2) and Alex Case and Lincoln Stuber (7-5, 6-2).

Trojans 4, Richfield 3

New Prague’s fourth singles win and a sweep of doubles play gave it the win over the Spartans May 6 in Richfield.

Weston Streefland won at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles play, Logan Gutzmer/Evan Otremba won, 6-0, 6-0. Kane Johnson/Daniel Little won, 6-0, 6-2 while Alex Case/Lincoln Stuber won, 6-0, 6-0.

Trojans 6, Albert Lea 1

The Trojans entered the section playoffs after a win over Albert Lea Tuesday, May 5. NP swept singles play with wins from Otremba (6-1, 6-2), Gutzmer (6-1, 6-3), Aiden Day (6-2, 6-4) and Streefland (6-5, 6-1). In doubles play, the tandems of Kane Johnson/Daniel Little (7-6, 6-6 with a 7-2 tie-breaker) and Alex Case/Daniel Erickson (7-5, 6-2) were victorious.