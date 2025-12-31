Trojans battle to draw, beat SLP

With three upcoming non-conference games, the NP boys ice hockey team is looking to round into form in time for the MetroWest schedule starting next week.

The Trojans will face longtime rival Northfield tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 2, 7:15 p.m., in Northfield. Monday, Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m., New Prague will host Hutchinson followed by a trip to face Kasson-Mantorville Tuesday, Jan. Jan. 6, 7 p.m., at the Dodge County Ice Arena.

NP is looking forward to the game against the Raiders, renewing a rivalry dating back to New Prague’s days in the always-grueling Missota Conference, said coach Brad Drazan. The Trojans then quickly shift their focus to conference and section opponents with games against Waconia (Jan. 8, 7:15 p.m.) and St. Louis Park (Jan. 13, 7:15 p.m.), in New Prague.

The Trojans are focusing on details to avoid taking too many penalties and controlling the attack better. Excessive penalties and mistakes cost the team in a draw against Mankato West.

Trojans 7, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 2 Host New Prague blew a tight game open in the second and third periods with...

