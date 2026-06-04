Trojans headed to state track and field championships

With their performances at the Section 1AAA meet last week at Lakeville South, New Prague is sending several of its top track and field athletes to represent the Trojans at the Minnesota State High School League’s state meet today and Saturday, June 4 and 6, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The entrants to the state meet include Bjorn Olson in the 100-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles, Thomas Menorkpor in the 100-meter dash, Hailey Proshek in the girls’ triple jump and 100-meter hurdles, John Walters in the pole vault, Spencer Bahn in the 100- and 200-meter dash races and the Trojans’ 4-by-100 meter relay team (TJ Washtock, Menorkpor, Nolan Laine and Bahn).

New Prague reached the state meet via the Section 1AAA championships May 28 and 30 at Lakeville South. Athletes had to advance from Thursday’s preliminary events to Saturday’s finals.

Walters qualified for the state meet in the pole vault. He cleared 14 feet. The 4-by-100-meter relay team finished second, breaking their own school record finishing in 42.14 seconds – a quarter second off the winning time.

In the 100-meter dash finals, Bahn won the event in 11.12 seconds. Menorkpor finished second at 11.17 seconds. Bahn qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, finshing second in 21.80 seconds – .32 of a second off the winning time. Menorkpor finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (22.42 seconds).

The 110-meter-high hurdles saw...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.