Trojans looking to pick up steam before section girls’ soccer play begins

As the regular season nears an end, the NPHS girls’ soccer team is looking to build momentum as it enters section tournament play.

The Trojans endured a tough loss and a draw in the past week. NP faced Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday, Sept. 30, after the newspaper went to press. The Trojans will wrap up the regular season tonight, Thursday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at home against Mankato East.

The section tournament is slated to begin Tuesday, Oct. 7, at a site to be determined.

Trojans 1, Rochester Century 1 This was a very evenly matched game against a very strong team, coach Ali Jo Hentges said after the match Monday, Sept. 29.

The Panthers are sitting in first in the Big 9 Conference, so NP knew it was going to be a challenge, but one she deemed doable.

“We were working hard, but missing key components that would make us take our playing to the next level and so at halftime, we talked about two key things: controlling the first touch and possession, putting together as many passes together as we could,” she said.

Early in the second half, Courtney Nelson received a...

