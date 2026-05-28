Trojans rally to advance in section baseball playoffs

The New Prague Trojans rallied in their first game, 5-4, of the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament, Monday, May 25. In the bottom of the seventh inning of the game at Memorial Park, the Trojans, seeded third, scored four times to beat Lakeville South, seeded sixth. (Further details of the game were not available as of press time.)

New Prague took on the second seeded Lakeville North Panthers, Wednesday, May 27, at Lakeville North. If the Trojans are 1-1 after Wednesday’s game, they will play today (Thursday, May 28) at Dundas Memorial Park. There will be a game Saturday, May 30, at 4 p.m. at Dundas Memorial Park with the championship game Tuesday, June 2, at 5 p.m. at Dundas Memorial Park with a game at 6:30 p.m. if needed.

New Prague ended its regular season 1-1 with two home games with a 5-0 loss to Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday, May 19, and a 10-0 win over Orono, Thursday, May 21.

Bloomington Jefferson 5, Trojans 0 “We played well enough pitching-wise and defensively to win this game, but we simply weren't good enough offensively,” said New Prague head coach Tanner Oakes.

The Trojans had four hits for the game with Dustin Peterson and Michael Bruner getting one apiece and Bennett Gjerde hitting two.

“Ryan Hennen gave us a good start on the mound, and we were able to make all of the plays in the field. We just weren't able to put together enough competitive at-bats and gave them too many easy outs,” Oakes said.

Hennen went four innings allowing five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out three. Ashton Stidger went 2.2 innings, allowing four hits, three runs, five walks and struck out two. Bruner came in and...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.