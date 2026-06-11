Trojans shine bright at state track meet

New Prague’s athletes made a strong showing last week at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA track and field championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School, setting new school records and advancing several athletes to the medals stand.

In the pole vault, John Walters cleared 14 feet to finish eighth and earn all-state.

New Prague’s 4-by-100-meter relay team – TJ Washtock, Thomas Menorkpor, Nolan Laine, Spencer Bahn – finished fourth, setting a new school record finishing in 41.74 seconds, their second school record of the meet. The performance won them all-state honors. The NP quartet was second in the preliminary race Thursday, June 4, at 42.06 seconds.

Bahn qualified for the finals in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash races, winning all-state honors in both events. In the 100-meter dash finals Saturday, June 6, he took eighth in 10.78 seconds - .41 of a second off the winning time. Bahn qualified for the finals in the preliminary race Thursday, June 4, finishing third in the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Bahn finished the finals in 21.92 seconds, good for eighth place. He was ninth in the preliminary race Thursday, June 4, finishing in 22.14 seconds.

Bjorn Olson finished second in the finals of the...

To see more on this story pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.