Trojans shine at New Prague Invitational

A week after a tough showing against some of the best high school dance teams around, the New Prague High School dance team showed it has impressive talent with a strong showing at its own invitational Saturday, Jan. 17.

The NP varsity kick team won its event and the jazz team finished third in a seven-team field.

The New Prague JV kick and jazz teams both finished second while the newly-formed B-squad kick team took fifth and the jazz team took third.

“They performed super well,” said NP coach Tiffany Sandhurst. “They were lockedin and ready to compete.”

New Prague entered its invitational against Class AAA teams, Spring Lake Park, Duluth East, Eden Prairie, Owatonna, Mounds View and Rochester Century as well as Class AA and A teams wanting to show it was better than the results the previous week at Edina where the Trojans faced some of the biggest and best Class AAA teams in the state – Edina, Wayzata, Chanhassen and Minnetonka. The competition gave NP a good look at what the best teams look like.

Sandhurst said a motivated group of athletes used their...

