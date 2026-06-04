Trojans take second in section baseball tournament

New Prague's baseball team out-performed its No. 3 seed and finished second in the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament.

New Prague High School's baseball team suffered two losses to Farmington Tuesday, June 2 after the newspaper's print edition went to press, in Dundas and settled for a second place finish in the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament.

The Trojans entered the championship round of the double-elimination tournament needing to beat Farmington once to qualify for the state tournament. But the Tigers, who defeated NP, 10-0 May 5, were not to be denied. Farmington defeated New Prague, 9-2, in the first game, setting up a decisive championship game beginning shortly after the conclusion of the first contest.

In the second game, NP battled the Tigers tough. Farmington busted open a 1-0 game late and cruised to a 5-0 win.

The Trojans accepted the second-place trophy and medals in a post-game ceremony.

Details will be available in the June 11 print edition of The New Prague Times.