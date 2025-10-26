Turnovers sink Trojans’ hopes for berth in section football title game

Host Rochester Mayo turned a pair of New Prague turnovers into touchdowns to blow open a tight game on the way to a 35-20 win over the Trojans in the Section 1AAAAA semifinal Saturday night, Oct. 25.

The loss ends the Trojans’ season at 3-7 overall. Top-seeded Mayo advances to the section title game against Northfield, 26-23 winners over Owatonna in Section 1AAAAA’s other semifinal game. The section title tilt will be played Friday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., in Rochester. The Spartans defeated Northfield, 42-35, when the two teams met Sept. 19 in Rochester. Mayo is 5-4 overall, 5-1 against teams in the section.

Saturday, Oct. 25, Rochester took a 7-6 lead over the Trojans. NP’s points in the first half came on two field goals from kicker Thomas Geiger. Mayo didn’t reach the end zone until it scored on a short run with about 2:03 left in the second quarter. The Spartans had a chance to up their lead to 10-6 but a short field goal try with 3 seconds remaining before halftime doinked off the upright.

In the third quarter, Mayo turned a NP fumble off a completed pass and an interception returned for a touchdown into a 21-6 lead with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Mayo upped its lead to 28-6 with another touchdown late in the third quarter.

Late in the contest, NP added a pair of scores, one when Cade Borwege scooped up a Rochester fumble and outran the Spartans’ offense for a touchdown and the other a short touchdown run by senior running back TJ Washtock. Washtock had run the ball to the 1-yard line on a 27-yard scamper through the Mayo defense the previous play.

Statistics and details from the game will hopefully be available for the upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.