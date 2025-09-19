Volleyball does well at showcase tournament

The New Prague High School girls’ volleyball team is 9-5-1 overall for its seasons and is 0-1-1 in the Metro West Conference.

The Trojans were at Wayzata Tuesday, Sept. 16, with game resulted unavailable as of press time. New Prague hosted Chaska Wednesday, Sept. 17. The Trojans are next at Chanhassen for a Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. match.

Over the last week New Prague has won three matches, lost two and tied one. The Trojans’ tied match came during an away game at St. Louis Park, Thursday, Sept. 11, with it ending 2-2.

On Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13, New Prague participated in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse 2025 Class AAA and AAAA Showcase. The Trojans began the weekend Friday with a 2-0 win over Edina, outpacing Edina 25- 13, 25-12. New Prague then had a 2-0 loss to Rogers with close scores of 25-21 and 25- 22. On Saturday, New Prague started with a...

To see more on this story pick up the September 18, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.