Area residents injured in head-on crash

Motorists fro Elko and Lonsdale were hospitalized after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 21, in Cedar Lake Township.

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1:54 p.m., Scott County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a head-on collision at the intersection of Panama Avenue and 255th Street East in Cedar Lake Township.

The preliminary investigation indicates a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Wendell Monroe Craft Jr., age 50, of Lonsdale, was traveling southbound on Panama Avenue when it collided with a red 2012 Toyota SUV driven by Patrick Michael Widboom, age 77, of Elko. The SUV was occupied by one adult female passenger.

All three people were transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Widboom was later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center and is currently in critical, but stable condition, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the crash, it was snowing and the roadway was partially covered.

The incident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.