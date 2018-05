Moms and their sons enjoyed dancing and games at the first Mother Son Date Knight held at New Prague’s Central Education Campus gym on Friday, May 11. Many moms dressed as royalty with gowns and crowns, while their sons wore capes, tunics or armor. There were also snacks and crafts for the roughly 50 boys, accompanied by their moms, at the evening event. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)