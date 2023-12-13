After two tough losses, NP girls earn a ‘W’

Despite their record not being where the Trojans want it to be, New Prague High School girls’ ice hockey coach Madison Drazan sees progress.

At 2-6-1, the first-year New Prague coach said her players continue to work hard in games and daily practices. The players are adapting to new offensive and defensive systems. The team endured a pair of tough setbacks in the past week, losses that could leave players down.

“Everybody is continuing to work hard and keep trying to get better. That’s the most important thing, this team is committed to getting better,” Drazan said.

The Trojans head to Hutchinson tomorrow night, Dec. 14, for a 7 p.m. game. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., New Prague will be in Waconia. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., New Prague will open its conference schedule against Jefferson High School in Bloomington.

Trojans 3, Minneapolis 2

A goal late in the third period gave the Trojans a hard-fought win over Minneapolis Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, at the New Prague Community Center.

Ella Hansen scored with 1:04 left in the final period, breaking a 2-2 tie. The Novas had tied the score at 2 goals each early in the third period. As the final period ticked toward a looming overtime, the Trojans cautiously attacked the Minneapolis end of the rink. A shot, a rebound and a pass to Hansen led to the game-winner.

But before New Prague could celebrate its second win of the season, the Trojans had to withstand a Minneapolis attack bolstered by an additional skater after the Novas pulled their goalie.

Holy Angels 7, Trojans 0

The trip to Richfield Saturday, Dec. 9, was another tough one for New Prague.

The Stars outshot New Prague, 45-5, and scored multiple goals in all three periods on the way to a big win over the Trojans.

Holy Angels scored five even-strength goals and two short-handed tallies. The Stars held a 2-0 lead after one period. They led 5-0 after two periods.

Mankato East 7, Trojans 1

Trailing 2-0 early in the third period of the Dec. 5 contest at All-Seasons Arena in Mankato, New Prague scored its lone goal of the contest, cutting the Cougars lead in half. From then on, it was all Mankato East on the way to a big win over the Trojans.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead into the third period. They upped their advantage to 2-0, but Makayla Prochaska’s unassisted even-strength goal at the 5:10 mark gave New Prague some life.

Unfortunately, it also reenergized the Mankato East attack.

Mankato East scored the next five goals. The Cougars reestablished a two-goal advantage 48 seconds after Prochaska’s goal. They added goals at 7:59, 10:49, 14:41 and at 15:23 of the final period.

The Cougars’ power play scored twice on three opportunities. The Trojans were 0 for 6 with an additional skater. Mankato East outshot New Prague, 40-20.