Falcon Ridge Elementary School fourth grader Brody Hutton, center, almost made it to the next round of the fourth grade class’ egg drop contest. The annual spring event at the New Prague school has students use science to make devices that will allow eggs to survive drops from continuing further heights. Students used an assortment of materials from foam to cotton to try and soften an eggs landing. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)