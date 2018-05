The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #45 will meet Tuesday, May 15, at the Park Ballroom Clubroom, 300 Lexington Ave. S, in New Prague. A light lunch will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m. There will be a guest speaker this month. She is an advocate for veterans and will discuss issues such as medical and the homeless. The dessert committee for May is Donna Dols, Ruth Dols, Linda Dvorak and Lorraine Edel.