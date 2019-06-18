Off and running, biking, walking and blading

Published by editor on Tue, 06/18/2019 - 1:08pm

The third annual Final Leg Torch Run 5K in New Prague, sponsored by Electromed, was held the morning of Tuesday, June 18, and drew 36 people. Adults and children were traveling the route by bike and rollerblades as well as running and walking it. The Torch Run is to raise awareness for Special Olympics and is done around the state. The run goes through 65 cities and covers more than 1,000 miles. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

