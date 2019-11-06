And so it begins….

Published by editor on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 1:11pm

The New Prague area woke up to 1-2 inches of snow Wednesday, Nov. 6, the first measurable snowfall of the season. City snowplows were on the road for the first time this season, clearing the roads for motorists.

