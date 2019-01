Tom Schmidberger, left, and Mallory Jirik were the final two contestants out of 12 students from New Prague Middle School that competed in the New Prague Area Schools’ Spelling Bee on Saturday, Jan. 12. Schmidberger won by spelling the word electrolysis. There were five schools that had final spelling bees at New Prague High School on January 12. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)