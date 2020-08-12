Appreciation dinners to go

Staff at New Prague’s Coborn’s Marketplace serve people meals to go as part of the store’s Customer Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Held from 3-6 p.m. the drive thru meals were adult dinners that included BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and kids dinners that included hot dogs. In the first hour 59 meals had been served. The meals were cash or check only, with pre-orders and pre-pay of meals available. All proceeds from the meals are to be donated to the Peace Center, New Prague’s food shelf. For more see a print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)