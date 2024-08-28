Area boy killed in two-vehicle crash

A 14-year-old boy from Cannon Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash on 30th Street West, east of Fairbanks Avenue in Webster Township Tuesday evening, Aug. 27.

The boy, Brantly Ryan McCarty, was a passenger in a westbound Ford F-150 on 30th Street driven by Caleb Mulvihill, 20, of Lakeville. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. when the Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and traveled into the path of an oncoming GMC Sierra pickup driven by Hunter Bundy, 16, also of Lakeville, according to a press release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mulvihill was transported to HCMC in Minneapolis; Bundy was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. The press release states, “impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Their seat belt use is unknown at this time.”

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. It includes reconstruction of the crash by the state patrol. Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-0268.