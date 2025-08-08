Area teams reach MBA's state tournament

From post-season play, local Dakota-Rice-Scott teams have advanced to the upcoming Minnesota Baseball Association's state tournament.

Elko, Union Hill and Webster have earned state tournament berths. Veseli is still in the mix for a possible state tournament berth. The Express and Rochester will play for the No. 3 seed coming out of Section 1A Saturday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., at Fredrickson Field in Elko. Webster will face Jordan Saturday, Aug. 9, 3 p.m., at the Mini Met in Jordan for the top seed in District 5B. Union Hill will face Prior Lake for 5B's No. 3 seed.

On Region 5C, Veseli will face Cannon Falls Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m., in Waterville. The winner of that gave will face the winner of Waseca-Blue Earth Saturday, 7 p.m.,. in Waterville for the region's third seed to the state tournament.

New Prague, St. Patrick, Montgomery and New Market have all suffered season-ending setbacks.

Though Waterville is not a DRS team, the Indians have reached the state tournament. Waterville plays Pine Island tonight, Friday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., at home, for state tournament seeding.

The 2025 state tournament will be played at Brownton, Hutchinson, Gaylord and Glencoe Aug. 15-17, Aug. 22-24 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

See details in the Aug. 14 print edition of The New Prague Times.