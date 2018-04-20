An art filled evening with dad

Evan, left, and his dad Cory Czepa of rural New Prague were busy making art during the Thursday, April 19, Art Show Open House for grades PreK-5 at the New Prague Library. Parents and children from the New Prague Area School District were at the library looking over the assortment of art. The annual Art Show is done through the school district and the New Prague Arts Council. The art work done by elementary and pre-school students will be on display until Thursday, April 26. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

