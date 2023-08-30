Back to school

Published by editor on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 11:57am
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

After their bus ride to school, students made the stroll up the sidewalk to the high school Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, for the first day of class. By Wednesday, all the expected 4,000-plus students were back in class at New Prague public schools. (John Mueller photo)

After two days of assessment at the New Prague Area School District’s three elementary schools, students returned to school en masse this morning, Wednesday, Aug 30. Yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 29, students in ninth through 12th grades returned to school for the 2023-24 school year. The district has 165 school days on its calendar for kindergarten through elementary school students are scheduled for in-person learning, 173 days for sixth- through 12th-graders.

Preliminary enrollment numbers indicate approximately 3,069 students are enrolled in the middle and elementary schools. Preliminary enrollment estimates from NPHS were unavailable this afternoon.

