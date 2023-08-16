Barten chosen as Parade of Farm Pride’s grand marshal

On Monday, Aug. 14, Fran Barten of New Prague was surprised by her children and grandchildren and members of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce when they asked if she would be the 2023 Parade of Farm Pride’s grand marshal.

“It took me awhile to process it,” said Barten, who was speechless for a moment. She did say yes.

The Parade of Farm Pride is one of the highlights of Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech harvest festival held Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. The parade will be held Sept. 16, on New Prague’s Main Street.

Barten was nominated by her children. Among the reasons they nominated her is she is an active member of the agricultural community, an active member of the business community and a member of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce, an active member of both St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Union Hill, she has supported multiple families, from providing rides to organizing fundraisers.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Submitted photo)