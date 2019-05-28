Baseball team tops Owatonna, 1-0

After going eight innings before scoring in the ninth for a 1-0 win Saturday, the New Prague Trojans didn’t waste any time getting on the board in their second round playoff game Tuesday, May 28, against Owatonna. Collin Dorzinski singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Cade Pavek.

And that one run was enough to put the Trojans into the championship round game as Jack Kreutzian and Joe Becker combined to shut out the Huskies 1-0. The Trojans were the beneficiary of a triple play and some timely defense as they kept the Huskies from putting together a big inning. in the second, the Huskies had runners on first and second with nobody out when second baseman Drew Picka snagged a line shot, threw to Sam Novak at first to get one runner and, then Novak threw to shortstop Jake Deutsch to get the lead runner before he could get back to second.

With the win, the Trojans advance to the third round Saturday, June 1, in Dundas, where they will face Lakeville North at 11 a.m. The winner of that game advances to Tuesday’s championship, while the loser plays later that afternoon in an elimination game. More details will be in next week’s edition of The Times

Check newpraguetimes.com for updates scores and schedules.