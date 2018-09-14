Bisek family finds Dozinky Medallion

The Bisek family of New Prague found the 2018 First Bank & Trust Dozinky Medallion on Thursday, Sept. 13, after three out of four clues. The medallion was hidden in the small park north of Casey’s along Highway 21. From left Rachel, Mike, Jacob and Jamie Bisek receive the $300 prize from Market President Eric Kragman of the New Prague bank on Friday, Sept. 14. The medallion hunt is part of New Prague’s annual Czech Harvest Festival, Dozinky, that will take place on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21 and 22. For more about the Biseks finding the medallion and the festival check out an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times and its special Dozinky section. (Patrick Fisher Photo)