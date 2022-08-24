Bisek named Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshal

Julie Bisek, center, has been named this year’s Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshal during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. With her are Chamber Administrative Assistant Xilonen Walton, left, and Chamber Executive Director Brooke Sticha. Bisek will preside over the parade on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was nominated in that she is a lifelong resident of New Prague, is a huge cheerleader for the New Prague community and its residents, and volunteers to help at and attends many local events and activities in the area. Bisek has been an employee of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce for more than 23 years and helps organize many Chamber events. (Photo courtesy of Brooke Sticha)