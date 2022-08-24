Bisek named Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshal

Published by editor on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:36pm

Julie Bisek, center, has been named this year’s Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshal during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. With her are Chamber Administrative Assistant Xilonen Walton, left, and Chamber Executive Director Brooke Sticha. Bisek will preside over the parade on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was nominated in that she is a lifelong resident of New Prague, is a huge cheerleader for the New Prague community and its residents, and volunteers to help at and attends many local events and activities in the area. Bisek has been an employee of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce for more than 23 years and helps organize many Chamber events. (Photo courtesy of Brooke Sticha)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Rynda is crowned 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Wed, 08/24/2022 - 11:01pm
Bisek named Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshal
Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:36pm
Hedwig "Hedy" (Mares) Joachim
Tue, 08/23/2022 - 2:01pm
Joyce N. Hertaus, 77 - Death Notice
Tue, 08/23/2022 - 12:07pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.