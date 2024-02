Monday was a hard night on the hardwood for the New Prague Trojans.

On a night where Katie Boulanger was honored for eclipsing 1,000 points in scoring, Chanhassen topped NP, 77-52.

New Prague Trojans will host Bloomington Jefferson Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

The NPHS boys fell to the Storm, 63-62, Monday in Chanhassen.

The New Prague Trojans will be at Bloomington Jefferson Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.