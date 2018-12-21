Brooke Sticha named Chamber Executive Director

The New Prague Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced today the promotion of Brooke Sticha to Executive Director. Brooke previously was the Event Coordinator for the chamber. “Brooke has played a vital role at the chamber office for the past four years. We are thrilled to have her accept the role as Executive Director and are confident that she will do a great job,” said Barb Skluzacek, President of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce. Brooke has been the interim Executive Director since mid-November of this year. Prior to joining the chamber in August 2014, Brooke worked at Paradysz, a direct marketing agency in the Twin Cities as the media coordinator for their insert & print media clients. She graduated from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus in 2011 with a degree in Journalism-Strategic Communication and Advertising. “What I’m most looking forward to in this role are the people! I love meeting new people, building and maintaining solid relationships and helping them in any way that I can. I believe that’s where success begins,” said Brooke. The Board of Directors would agree. Heather Tietz, Past President said, “She was a natural to move into the position with her outgoing personality and enthusiasm for the New Prague community.” There will be the opportunity to learn more from Brooke and plans for the upcoming chamber year at the annual meeting being held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Hotel Broz beginning at 5:30 p.m.