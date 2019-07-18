Caution, wide turns needed

A tank from Chart Industries made its way through the second roundabout on New Prague’s Main Street the evening of Thursday, July 18. The tank was heading from Chart Industries on the west side of town and going east. It was the second one to go through the city this week as the first one went through on Tuesday, July 16. While not as tall as the first one, the second tank was longer and had to make turns slowly. For more on both tanks see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)