Residents of Mala Strana Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center in New Prague enjoy a Father’s Day parade the afternoon of Sunday, June 21. More than 30 residents watched as more than 30 vehicles in all shapes, sizes and years went by to celebrate dads, plus a few moms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic staff at the assisted living and nursing home had the parade to allow families to see each other. (Patrick Fisher Photo)