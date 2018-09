Emily Ardolf was having an early celebration of her 104th birthday, which is on Saturday, Sept. 8. A resident of Mala Strana Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center in New Prague, she and her late husband Joseph raised five children on their farm before moving into town. She has 21 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)