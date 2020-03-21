Chromebooks at curbside

Kellie Frey, right, special education teacher at Falcon Ridge Elementary School, prepares to drop off a Chromebook computer the morning of Saturday, March 21. New Prague Area Schools was holding curbside distribution of Chromebooks for students in grades 2-5 at all three elementary schools on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chromebooks will be used by the students for homework and to connect with teachers while schools are closed due to COVID-19. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)