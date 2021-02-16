City Administrator Johnson announces retirement

Published by editor on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 8:11pm

At the New Prague City Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 16, electronically held meeting City Administrator Mike Johnson submitted his letter of retirement and resignation from the City of New Prague, which will be effective on Friday, Aug. 20 of this year. With his retirement Johnson will have spent more than 39 years in city management, the last 13 years with the City of New Prague. In his letter he stated that he believed the six month retirement notice will aid the council in its search for a new city administrator. For more see the Thursday, Feb. 25, print issue of The New Prague Times.

