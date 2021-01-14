City to experience power outage at 12:30 p.m.

Published by editor on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 11:08am

The City of New Prague notified residents today of a power outage at 12:30 p.m. today.

Their press release reads, “Earlier this morning NPUC (New Prague Utilities Commission) experienced a fault on a main line high voltage feeder that supplies power to the South West side of New Prague. Crews are in the process of switching sources to eliminate prolonged widespread outages. However due to the weather conditions and location of the faulted lines crews will need to take at least one more outage today around 12:30 p.m. that could last approximately 1 and 1/2 hours. This outage area is defined by the area highlighted in red on the map. NPUC is sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and is doing its best to restore power in a safe and timely manner.

Any questions can be directed to the NPUC office at 952-758-4401.”

The New Prague Times is included in the area where the power outage will occur. The Times will update the situation when more information is available.

