City fixes power line

New Prague Utilities crews work on a power line around the 700 block of First Avenue SE on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 14, that required a planned power outage. Power was out between 12:30 p.m. to around 2 p.m. for a portion of the southwest side of the city. The area affected was from First Avenue SE to Columbus Avenue SE to around Eighth Street SE. The work grew out of problems on a main line high voltage feeder the morning of January 14. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)